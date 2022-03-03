Kazakhstan talks ongoing big projects jointly with Russia

Kazakhstan 3 March 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan talks ongoing big projects jointly with Russia
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of office equipment Tenders 18:01
UK Ambassador visits training center of Azerbaijan's ANAMA (PHOTO) Society 18:01
Azerbaijan reveals most sought-after mobile devices in local market ICT 18:00
IAF will demonstrate capabilities at exercise 'Vayu Shakti' in Pokharan Other News 17:55
NDRF sends blankets, sleeping mats, other relief material to Ukraine Other News 17:55
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:52
Azerbaijan names most popular browsers for February 2022 ICT 17:46
Israeli airline El Al narrows losses in quarter as tourism resumes Israel 17:46
All conditions created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena – US gymnasts Society 17:39
India's exports rise 22.36 per cent to $33.81 billion in February Other News 17:36
EU reacts to IEA plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas Oil&Gas 17:34
Volkswagen Group to stop production of vehicles in Russia Russia 17:33
Azerbaijan talks cybersecurity level for early 2022 ICT 17:28
Georgia’s PM signs country’s application for EU membership Georgia 17:24
European Commission provides macro-financial assistance to Ukraine Finance 17:19
Turkmenistan eyes to sow its eastern lands with spring vegetables, melons and gourds Business 17:17
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 17:17
SOCAR Marine starts fuel sales in Turkey’s domestic market Oil&Gas 17:14
Kazakhstan’s April liabilities within OPEC+ deal unveiled ICT 16:56
Ukrainian delegation heading for talks with Russia Europe 16:56
Georgia talks increasing exports to Saudi Arabia Georgia 16:50
EU may cut Russian gas supplies by 1/3 within one year – IEA guidelines Oil&Gas 16:48
Kazakhstan talks ongoing big projects jointly with Russia Kazakhstan 16:34
Great atmosphere reigns in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - British athletes Society 16:31
Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier to launch flights to Azerbaijan's Baku Tourism 16:30
UK's Anglo Asian Mining discovers new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 16:29
Group of Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine leaves Istanbul, heading for Baku Politics 16:15
US considers Turkmenistan promising for high-tech development Turkmenistan 16:14
Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army conduct target practice exercises (VIDEO) Society 16:01
Several foreign companies leave Russia under immense pressure - Russia's FM Russia 15:49
Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan increases Kazakhstan 15:43
First group of foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine - President Zelenskyy Europe 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on cooperation with Turkey on food security Politics 15:18
Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia appeals to citizens evacuated from Ukraine Society 15:12
Uzbekistan eyes to expand partnership with UN Counter-Terrorism Office Uzbekistan 15:10
Iran’s PMO records surge in port operations at Bandar Lengeh port Transport 15:09
Profit of Kazakhstan Railways for 2021 announced Transport 14:58
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Refining Company launches new wharf Oil&Gas 14:53
Gas price in Europe hits all-time high reaching almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 14:47
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:45
President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of National Assembly of Tajikistan (VIDEO) Politics 14:45
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling slightly Finance 14:42
ABADA names number of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:41
Iran's TEDPIX index dips Finance 14:32
OneWeb to suspend all launches from Baikonur Kazakhstan 14:12
EU increasing LNG imports to have enough energy through this heating season - Ursula von der Leyen Oil&Gas 14:08
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to be held on March 3 - Russia's FM Russia 14:04
Iran to increase labor force and capital productivity - deputy minister Business 14:03
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces discloses death toll among Russian servicemen Europe 14:01
No Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv - Russia's FM Russia 13:55
Iranian president issues decree to support auto industry Business 13:49
Azerbaijan names number of blocked malware attempts since early 2022 ICT 13:41
Iran boasts high-value plans to collect flare gas – NIOC Oil&Gas 13:39
Iran claims to reach maximum oil extraction level as soon as nuclear talks yield results Oil&Gas 13:38
From now on Baku will develop on basis of single architectural concept - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:35
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF Society 13:34
EU to deploy at least €500M in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine Europe 13:31
Illegal construction must be stopped - President Ilham Aliyev appeals to entrepreneurs Politics 13:27
Turkmen Economic Society announces tender for repair work Tenders 13:27
Evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures - Azerbaijan rep to UN Politics 13:26
Azerbaijan talks sharp decrease in insurance payments Economy 13:24
Azerbaijani people are great, ancient, talented people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:23
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 13:21
There was time when ugly and awkward buildings were constructed throughout Baku - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:19
Number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine for Moldova disclosed Politics 13:19
Armenia to carry out geodesic work for building its section on Zangazur corridor Armenia 13:17
I personally monitor protection of historical image of Icharishahar - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:16
Russian president submits protocol on amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement to State Duma Russia 13:16
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 13:11
Pursuit of profit does not mean that we should spoil our unique city with such ugly-looking buildings - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
There is no place like Icharishahar elsewhere in the world - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iranian companies sign several contracts for collection of flare gas Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 13:05
Galt & Taggart expects Georgia’s imports from Russia, Ukraine to drop Georgia 12:28
Iran keen to further increase cooperation with Tajikistan Business 12:27
Germany intends to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine Europe 12:23
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum names new head Oil&Gas 12:22
Iranian giant steel companies increase iron ore concentrate production Business 12:16
Azerbaijani electricity exports to Georgia down Oil&Gas 12:15
Chairman of Tajikistan’s Parliament Upper Chamber arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:14
Uzbekistan, Pakistan eye to implement joint projects in business sector Uzbekistan 12:13
Kazakhstan talks villages without internet access Kazakhstan 12:12
Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan publishes data on de-mining activity Society 12:07
Hungary in talks with Azerbaijan for gas imports Oil&Gas 12:00
Azerbaijani athletes demonstrate balance exercises at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:55
New chairman of board of Baku's Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve appointed Politics 11:50
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran Business 11:47
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:40
Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange increases Finance 11:39
SOCAR Turkey launches open innovation platform Oil&Gas 11:34
Google reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights US 11:30
Musk invites union UAW to hold vote at Tesla California factory US 11:26
French company Thales' annual core profits rise 32% Europe 11:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale March 5 Oil&Gas 11:20
Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students Other News 11:17
Kazakh FlyAristan launches flights to one of Uzbek cities Uzbekistan 11:17
Turkmen Ashgabat City Telephone Network announces tender on broadcasting system modernization Tenders 11:17
Greece reveals share of TAP gas in consumption Oil&Gas 11:12
First day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:04
