There are many threats to security of Kazakhstan - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged Kazakhstanis not to lose vigilance in connection with a considerable number of threats to our security, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"The main principle is honest service to our people, strict observance of our Constitution. We have a goal and we have a lot of work to do. We must all work for the good of the country. There are many threats to the security of our country. Therefore, we must be vigilant in this direction," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after voting in a referendum.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a single state, must reflect all challenges.