Voter turnout exceeds 43% at referendum in Kazakhstan - CEC

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 12.00 on June 5, 2022, 43.70% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola region - 41.31%, in Aktobe region - 41.14%, in Almaty region - 43.05%, in Atyrau region - 37.33%, in West Kazakhstan region - 47.58%, in Zhambyl region - 55.15%, in Karaganda region - 51.60%, in Kostanay region - 49.96%, in Kyzylorda region - 48.73 %, in Mangystau region - 36.02 %, in Pavlodar region - 51.17%, in North Kazakhstan region - 58.25%, in Turkestan region - 46.69 %, in East Kazakhstan region - 48.86 %, in Nursultan - 37.03 %, in Almaty - 20.14 %, in Shymkent - 44.61 %

The next operational information will be presented at 14.00.

09:55 (GMT+4) According to the data submitted by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 10.00 a.m. on June 5, 2022, 28.59% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballot, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola region – 26.63%, in Aktobe region – 25.62%, in Almaty region – 28.53%, in Atyrau region – 29.87%, in West Kazakhstan region – 32.20%, in Zhambyl region – 32.16%, in Karaganda region – 33.56%, in Kostanay region – 30.14%, in Kyzylorda region – 28.87 %, in Mangystau region – 23.67%, in Pavlodar region – 33.14%, in North Kazakhstan region – 34.17 %, in Turkestan region – 33.15 %, in East Kazakhstan region - 29.88%, in Nur–Sultan - 24.18 %, in Almaty – 13.91 %, in Shymkent – 34.19 %.

Further information on the turnout of citizens to the polling stations will be given at 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00 and 20.00 according to the time of the capital. Information on the preliminary results of the turnout of citizens will be presented at 22.00.