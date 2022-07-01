Six people died of torture during January riots in Kazakhstan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Six people died as a result of torture during the January riots in Kazakhstan, country's Ombudsperson Elvira Azimova said, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

She noted that earlier this year eight deaths from torture were reported. However, the Prosecutor General's Office only confirmed six cases.

"This is also consistent with our information, which we ourselves received as part of the activities of social activists and independent participants,” she said.

She also commented on how many were recognized as victims of torture after the January events.

“There is no final figure as of now. As the investigation progresses, more information appears. If, for example, in mid-January there were reports on up to 10 criminal cases, later this number reached 100. This number changes as the investigation progresses,” Azimova added.