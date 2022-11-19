Azerbaijani ambassador names number of agreements signed with Kazakhstan in last 30 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A strong contractual and legal basis exists between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov told reporters, Trend reports on November 19 via Kazinform.

According to Atamoghlanov, over the past 30 years, more than 100 treaties, agreements and other documents have been signed covering various areas of cooperation.

"The results of the official visit of Kazakhstan’s president to Azerbaijan further strengthened the existing legal foundations of relations. During the visit, a package of documents was signed, among which I would like to emphasize ‘Declaration on strengthening strategic relations and deepening allied cooperation’. With the signing of this important document, our allied relations were once again recorded and confirmed at the highest level," the ambassador said.

As he noted, many factors unite Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, providing a solid basis for establishing fruitful cooperation. This is a common history, commonality of Turkic roots, proximity of cultural values, as well as proximity to the Caspian Sea.

“Here, the similarity in views on current regional and global processes plays an important role. Thus, there are all prerequisites for even greater rapprochement between our countries and peoples, and the development of multifaceted interaction between our states. Based on all these factors, we can say with confidence that the prospects for the development of bilateral relations are promising," Atamoghlanov added.