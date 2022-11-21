Tokayev leads in presidential election in Kazakhstan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The incumbent President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is leading the presidential election with 81.31 percent - 6,456,392 votes, Central Election Commission said, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

According to preliminary data, the list of other candidates is as follows:

Zhiguli Dairabayev – 3.42 percent (271, 641 votes);

Karakat Abden – 2.60 percent (206,206 votes);

Meiram Kazhyken – 2.53 percent (200,907 votes);

Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.22 percent (176,116 votes);

Saltanat Tursynbekova – 2.12 percent (168,731 votes);

«None of the above» option –. 5.8 percent (460,484 votes).

Meanwhile, the voting takes place on November 20, 2022, at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections.