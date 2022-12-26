Kazakh president talks CIS trade turnover figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the CIS states accounted for $30 billion, from January through October 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

The statement was made in the framework of the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Russia’s Saint-Petersburg.

Kazakh Head of State added that a growth of 11 percent was recorded in 10M2022.

“In 2021 this indicator accounted for $26.5 billion, which means an increase of around $5 billion. This is a good tendency,” Tokayev noted.

The informal summit of the CIS will conclude on December 27.