Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap to build HPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan signed a roadmap for the construction of a Kambarata hydroelectric power plant-1 (HPP), Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The plant will be built in Kyrgyzstan, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are participating in the project as investors.

The document outlines the key conditions for the joint implementation of the project, as well as the next steps to be taken to ensure the timely commissioning of the plant.

Kambarata HPP-1 is expected to become a cornerstone of Kyrgyz energy security, in addition to providing energy and strengthening the water security of the signatory countries of Central Asia.