Kazakhstan prepared to provide food aid to Türkiye - minister

Kazakhstan Materials 7 February 2023 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Emin Sevdimaliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Kazakhstan is prepared to provide food aid to Türkiye, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

“Helping a brotherly country is important to us. If the need arises, we must provide assistance. We are ready to help. For this, a special request from Türkiye must be received”, Karashukeyev said.

The minister added that a special foundation providing international assistance operates in Kazakhstan. The services of the foundation will be utilized, should Türkiye extend a request.

This offer is an addition to an earlier made commitment to provide assistance to Türkiye’s search and rescue effort.

Kazakh rescuers have already reached Gaziantep and commenced their work.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

