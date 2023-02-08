Kazakhstan to provide USD 1 mln in aid to Türkiye

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye, the Akorda press service said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Besides, the authorized bodies of Kazakhstan and Türkiye debate issues on providing additional assistance to cope with the quake aftermath.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.