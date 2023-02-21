Tengizchevroil unable to launch oil export via BTC pipeline following deadly earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Tengizchevroil, the operator of the Tengiz and Korolev oil fields, was unable to start the oil export via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline due to the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

Kevin Lyon, the Managing Director of Tengizchevroil, noted that the earthquake in Turkey impacted local infrastructure, including the Ceyhan terminal.

He added that currently, the company is unable to initiate test shipments, therefore the export route remains nonoperational.

Tengizchevroil aimed to utilize the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to diversify the export opportunities available. Chevron holds a 50 percent share in Tengizchevroil, ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc holds a 25 percent share, while the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas and Lukarco have a share of 20 percent and 5 percent respectively.