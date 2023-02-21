KazTransOil postpones exporting oil via BTC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. KazTransOil, a Kazakh oil pipeline company providing oil transportation services, did not start oil transit from the Aktau seaport to Baku with further transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in February, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

This delay is due to the fact that on February 7, KazTransOil received a notification of force majeure in connection with the temporary suspension of loading operations at the Ceyhan terminal. In this regard, the export of oil from the Aktau port to Baku with further transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline was suspended.

KazTransOil noted, that this affects oil supplies from Tengizchevroil, the operator of the development of the Tengiz field, of KazMunayGas national oil and gas company from the resources of.

Earlier, Tengizchevroil, the operator of the Tengiz and Korolev oil fields, was unable to start the oil export via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline due to the earthquake in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lyon, Managing Director of Tengizchevroil, stressed that the earthquake in Türkiye affected the local infrastructure, including in Ceyhan terminal, and also added that currently the company cannot initiate trial deliveries, so this route remains inactive.