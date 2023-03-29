EDB to hold major investment conference in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will hold a major investment conference in Kazakhstan, Almaty from 15 May through 17 May, Trend reports, citing the EBD.

The conference will be dedicated to potential investments in infrastructure and ESG projects.

It is expected that 150 business leaders and representatives of various organizations will participate in the conference. They will consider the opportunities of investing in transport, energy, information and communication technology, and digital infrastructure.

A special session will be dedicated to the promotion of Kazakhstan’s investment potential. Additionally, a session aimed at exploring the opportunities for investing in Central Asia will be held.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth in its member states, extend trade and economic ties among them, and support integration in Eurasia through investment.