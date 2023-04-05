Türkiye shares data on marine fuel imports from Kazakhstan in 1M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Türkiye's imports of marine fuel from Kazakhstan in January 2023 amounted to 45,708 tons, Trend reports citing Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

At the same time, there is no data on any marine fuel exports from Kazakshan to Türkiye neither in January 2022, nor 2021.

Türkiye's total marine fuel imports in the reporting period of January 2023 amounted to 22.4 million tons.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has imported a total of 633,694 tons of crude oil from Kazakhstan in January 2023, which accounted for 18.37 percent of total Türkiye’s crude oil imports in the reporting month.

Türkiye's total fuel imports from Kazakhstan in the reporting period totaled 663,740 tons, which is an increase of 28 percent year-on-year (518,422 tons), and a decrease of 129 percent, compared to January 2021 (289,589 tons).

According to the report, Kazakhstan ranked third among main fuel exporters to Türkiye in January 2023, following after Russia (1.18 million tons), and Iraq (917,656 tons).