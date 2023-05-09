Indonesia plans to launch flight between Denpasar, Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Garuda Indonesia, the national airline of Indonesia, plans to launch flights between the cities of Denpasar (Bali Island) and Almaty with a transfer at Incheon Airport (South Korea), CEO of the Indonesian national company Irfan Setiaputra said during a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Setiaputra noted, the flight is planned to be carried out in cooperation with the Kazakh Air Astana airline.He said additional information about the flight will be provided soon.

The launch of this flight is considered a pilot project between the Kazakh and Indonesian sides with the prospect of opening direct flights between the two countries. It is noted that this initiative will create favorable conditions for Kazakh and Indonesian travelers.

Furthermore, the parties explored the potential for an Indonesian airline to use one of Kazakhstan's 11 airports as a transit hub for flights to other countries, using the open skies regime in Kazakhstan with the fifth freedom of the air.

They also discussed increasing passenger traffic by enhancing collaboration between tour operators from both countries.

The open skies regime removes all restrictions on the number of flights and provides foreign airlines with a fifth freedom of the air on routes where Kazakh airlines do not operate. The fifth freedom of the air is the right to fly between two foreign countries on a flight originating or ending in one's own country.