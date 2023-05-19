China, Central Asia states sign Xi'an Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping told reporters, Trend reports via TASS referring to China Central Television.

"We jointly signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, approved the list of outcomes of the meeting and outlined a plan for the future development of relations between China and Central Asia," Jinping said.

The text of the declaration has not yet been published.

The Chinese leader noted that China and the Central Asian partners will firmly support each other in matters of sovereignty, independence, security and territorial integrity.

Besides, the parties will respect each other's development paths, chosen in accordance with the national conditions of each state, and resolutely oppose any forceful interference in the internal affairs of countries under any pretext.

"We’ll resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug smuggling and transnational organized crime," Jinping further said.

The Chinese leader also noted that the parties intend to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, firmly uphold multilateralism and universally recognized international laws and norms of international relations, and uphold international justice.

The summit is being held in Xi'an (northwest China's Shaanxi Province) from May 18 to 19.