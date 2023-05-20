Kazakh low-cost air carrier increases number of flights between Astana and Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. FlyArystan, Kazakh's first low-cost air carrier, has increased the number of direct passenger flights on the Astana-Tashkent (Uzbekistan) route, Trend reports.

Starting from July 3, the flights between Astana and Tashkent will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Astana to Tashkent is scheduled to depart at 01:00 (GMT+6) and arrive at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport at 02:05 (GMT+5). The estimated flight duration is 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Tashkent to Astana, are scheduled to depart at 03:05 (GMT+5) and arrive at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at 06:05 (GMT+6), with a duration of 2 hours.

As noted by Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, the increase in the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, cultural, and tourist relations between the countries.