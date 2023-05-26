Kazakhstan, UK increase number of flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The number of flights between Kazakhstan and the UK has increased, Trend reports.

As noted by Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, if previously Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline was permitted to carry out up to 5 flights per week, after the negotiations held between the countries in London on May 24 and 25, the number of flights was increased to 7.

Reportedly, the negotiations held great importance and complexity due to the imminent expiration of the existing agreements that allowed Air Astana to conduct flights. Failure to reach an agreement could have led to the cancellation of a portion of the Almaty-London route flights.

As such, updated arrangements include up to 7 flights per week between Astana and any destination in the UK; up to 7 flights per week between Almaty and any destination in the UK; and up to 7 cargo flights per week on an irregular basis, including the open skies regime in Kazakhstan with the fifth freedom of the air.

Based on the reached agreements, Air Astana plans to increase the number of flights to London to 7 per week by the end of this year.

The increased number of flights between Kazakhstan and the UK is expected to accelerate the development of tourism, cultural exchanges, investment opportunities, and business cooperation between the two countries.