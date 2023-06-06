Turkmenistan Airlines resumes flights between Ashgabat, Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Turkmenistan Airlines resumed regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan from June 2, 2023, Trend reports.

The flights will operate once a week on Fridays on the Almaty-Ashgabat route using Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Ashgabat to Almaty is scheduled to depart at 09:05 (GMT+5) and arrive in Ashgabat at 12:35 (GMT+6).

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction from Almaty to Ashgabat are scheduled to depart at 14:00 (GMT+6) and arrive at 15:50 (GMT+5).

Reportedly, the issue of resuming air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was resolved by the negotiations between the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Resuming air communication between Almaty and Ashgabat marks a crucial milestone in strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating the growth of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.