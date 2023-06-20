Kazakhstan records decrease in monthly retail price index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The monthly retail price index (RPI) increased by 0.1 percent in May 2023 in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, in April, there was an increase of 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the retail price index for food products increased by just 0.6 percent in May against 1.0 percent in the previous month, while that of non-food products demonstrated a decrease of 0.2 percent in May (an increase of 1.3 percent in April).

The index for food and soft drinks stood at 0.5 percent in May against 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Furthermore, the largest increase in the retail price index was observed in prices for rice (2.5 percent). Nevertheless, the increase in May is still slightly less than the same figure of the previous month (2.7 percent).

The year-over-year retail price index from January through May increased by 17.9 percent compared to 18.6 percent in the same period of the previous year.