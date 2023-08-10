Kazakhstan expects to put another oil and gas field into operation soon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 10. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, the national oil and gas company, expects to put the Rozhkovskoye oil and gas field into operation by the end of the current year, Trend reports.

As the company noted, a potential production volume of this field amounts up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

This year, KazMunayGas has already launched the Aksai Yuzhny field with a supply of 100 million cubic meters of gas in the Kyzylorda region.

The Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field was discovered in 2008. The contract for gas and condensate production at field No. 4130-UVS-ME was obtained in 2015. The participants of Ural Oil and Gas LLP include KazMunayGas (50 percent), MOL (27.5 percent), and FIOC (22.5 percent).

Meanwhile, oil and gas condensate production volume of KazMunayGas in the first half of 2023 totaled 11.7 million tons, smashing the data of last year's same period of 10.1 percent.