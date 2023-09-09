Kazakhstan, Albania applaud collaborative efforts for Middle Corridor capacity dev’t

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 9. The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Albania, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj, expressed satisfaction with the implementation of large-scale initiatives related to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in Central Asia in a joint statement by the presidents of the two countries following the meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

"The parties highly appreciated the reforms being carried out in both countries and measures for sustainable development of internal policy and social economy aimed at improving the well-being of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Albania, the statement said.

It is noted that both sides are willing to further enhance the transparency, stability, and predictability of investment policies for the economic development of their countries; to continue efforts on ensuring a stable, open, and predictable business environment for investors; and to jointly support cooperation projects aiming at the realization of mutual benefits and safeguarding the rights and interests of investors.

According to the statement, the parties also expressed interest in opening direct air connections between the countries and further increasing the number of flights and destinations.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.