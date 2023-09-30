TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2023 exhibition to be held in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. As part of the Kazakhstan transport week, the 26th Kazakhstan international exhibition "Transport and Logistics" will be held - TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2023, Trend reports.

On October 4-6, 2023, 226 companies from 17 countries, such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland and Estonia, will present their stands.

Kazakhstan is doing a lot of work to develop the industry and attract transit flows, which allows Kazakhstan to strengthen its position as a key transit center between Asia and Europe, which in turn contributes to the significant growth of the exhibition. The increase in the number of participants was more than 40 percent compared to last year, with 53 companies being new participants, which demonstrates significant interest in business development in Kazakhstan.

The participation of domestic companies is about 40 percent.

The international exhibition TransLogistica Kazakhstan has for many years served as a unique platform for domestic and foreign transport and logistics companies, administrations of seaports, railways and special economic zones of Kazakhstan and abroad, manufacturers and dealers of automotive equipment, etc.

The exhibition is organized by the Kazakhstan exhibition company Iteca and its international partner – ICA Events Group of Companies. Registration partner is AsstrA. Business program partners are SOLVO and Eastcomtrans companies.

The event is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, executive power of the city of Astana, Kazakhstan Railways, the Union of Transport Workers of Kazakhstan KAZLOGISTICS, the Kazakhstan Association of Carriers and Operators of Wagons (Containers), the Association of National Forwarders.