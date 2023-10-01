Countries participating in 'Middle Corridor' discuss new areas of cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. A meeting of the working group on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) and the general meeting of the Association of Legal Entities "International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" took place in Aktau, Trend reports.

During the meeting, agreements were signed on interaction and measures of responsibility when organizing the transportation of goods as part of container trains along the TITR route using feeder vessels and on the organization of container transportation in direct international railway and water communication with the participation of feeder vessels between ports of the Caspian Sea.

The main topic of the meeting was new areas of cooperation between countries, including in such areas as trade and transport. Countries in the region are taking active measures to diversify routes and develop various infrastructure and logistics projects.

The organizers of the event were Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, National Company) and ALE "International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route".

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.