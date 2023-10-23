Kazakhstan increases export transportation by rail

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. The export transportation of Kazakhstan by rail amounted to 63 million tons from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

As the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, national company) said, this indicator increased by 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Positive dynamics were demonstrated by the transportation of oil (2.8 times), grain (+40 percent), iron ore (+28 percent), chemicals (+25 percent), fertilizers (+17 percent), and non-ferrous ore (+14 percent).

The dynamics of the transportation of these types of goods in export traffic are mainly influenced by the economic, social, and demographic situation of the recipient countries.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover in 2022 reached a historically high level of $134.4 billion.

The trade surplus amounted to $34.3 billion, which is 82 percent better than in 2021 and four times more than in 2020.

Export volumes amounted to $84.4 billion. By 2021, foreign sales volumes had increased by 40 percent, and by 2020, they had increased by 78 percent.

Import volumes to Kazakhstan reached $50 billion for the first time, updating the 2013 record ($48.8 billion).

