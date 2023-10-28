Middle Corridor plays key role in 'One Belt, One Road' initiative - Kazakh ambassador

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) plays a key role within the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia Akylbek Kamaldinov during a seminar dedicated to discussing the results and prospects of the initiative, Trend reports.

As he noted, Kazakhstan occupies a special position in this global project.

"Over the 10 years of joint implementation of the initiative, significant progress has been achieved. In particular, such large infrastructure projects as the Kazakh-Chinese logistics base in the port of Lianyungang, the Khorgos dry port, the international transit highway Western Europe - Western China, and the railway corridor from China to Iran have been put into operation. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays a key role within the Belt and Road, thanks to which the time of cargo transportation to Europe will be halved," he said.

The Kazakh ambassador noted the country’s readiness for more active cooperation with international partners within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Digital Silk Road.

"The 'One Belt, One Road' project contributes to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, mutual understanding and strengthening friendly relations between participating countries," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.