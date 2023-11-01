Middle Corridor to create new opportunities for interaction between Asia, Europe - Kazakh FM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) will create new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and investment interaction between Asia and Europe, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during the Forum of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the OSCE Secretary General, Trend reports.

"In this regard, Kazakhstan advocates expanding partnerships with European countries within the framework of the EU project TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network)," he said.

Forum participants agreed that interconnectedness is an important component of the development of modern states, promoting cooperation, economic growth and strengthening regional stability. They noted that Central Asia acts as a bridge to connect distant markets, possessing unique transport capabilities.

In addition, Nurtleu noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to strengthening the Organization and to provide assistance in overcoming difficulties in its activities.

"The OSCE has certain advantages over many other organizations, most notably its unique approach to decision-making based on consensus," Kazakh FM said.

Speaking about ensuring stability in the region, taking into account the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said that his country actively advocates the creation of a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

