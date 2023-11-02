Hungary sees great potential in relations dev't with Kazakhstan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Relations between Hungary and Kazakhstan are good as ever, but the potential, especially in economy, is still great, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a meeting in a narrow format with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"It is always nice to come back home. Hungarians come to Kazakhstan with great pleasure because we are linked by thousands of years of common roots. Over the last decade we have made a lot of efforts to develop our cooperation and good results have been achieved. It is a great honor for me to cooperate with you. Hungary has always been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and it will remain so in the future. Relations between Hungary and Kazakhstan are as good as ever, but the potential, especially in the economy, is still great. We have good prospects," he said.

In turn, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Viktor Orban for his significant contribution to the rapprochement between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

"Thank you for accepting my invitation and paying an official visit to Kazakhstan and taking part in the jubilee summit of the Organization of Turkic States. Undoubtedly, this visit will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. I am confident that today's talks will be fruitful," the President of Kazakhstan said.

