Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan talk about increasing trade volume

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

Smailov is on a visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

At the beginning of the meeting, he conveyed to the leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Uzbek-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties paid special attention to the full-scale implementation of agreements at the highest level, including increasing trade turnover and promoting projects in the field of industrial cooperation and logistics.

In this context, the importance of continuing the effective work of the joint Intergovernmental Commission was noted.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.