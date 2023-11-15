Largest low-cost airline in Southeast Asia opens flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. Malaysian Air Asia X plans to begin operating direct passenger flights on the route Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) - Almaty (Kazakhstan) from February 1, 2024, Trend reports.

There will be 4 flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) on A-330 type aircraft (capacity from 285 to 377 seats).

The opening of air traffic between Kazakhstan and Malaysia will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Air Asia X is part of the Air Asia Aviation Group. The company was founded in 2006. Its fleet consists of about 270 aircraft of the A-320, A-320neo, A-321neo and A-330 types.

The company's franchise operates flights on more than 400 routes to 25 countries (Australia, South Korea, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, US, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, etc.).