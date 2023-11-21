Kazakhstan talks projects to expand capacity of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. A twofold increase in the volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) was noted at the end of 2022, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during a press conference, Trend reports.

As the minister noted, to further increase transportation volumes, a roadmap for eliminating bottlenecks until 2027 was signed, which provides for measures to improve infrastructure, expand port and terminal capacities, increase rolling stock, etc.

In particular, on the Kazakhstan section of the route, work is already underway on the construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moyynty railway section, the bypass railway line of Almaty station, and new railway lines Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz. Construction of a multifunctional sea terminal in Sarzha has begun, and it is planned to create a container hub and expand the domestic merchant fleet.

The minister pointed out that, as a result, by 2027 it is planned to increase the throughput capacity of TITR from 6 to 10 million tons per year and reduce delivery times to 14-18 days, of which within the territory of Kazakhstan, to 5 days.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.