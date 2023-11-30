Fire occurred in hostel in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A fire occurredin a building converted into a hostel in Almaty, press service of the city emergency department of the Kazakhstan's city says, Trend reports.

It is reported that 13 people killed as a result of the fire.

According to the information, the fire area was approximately 30 square meters, and the fire was extinguished by 06:22 local time.

According to preliminary information, 13 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Two victims were taken to an emergency hospital, the press service of the Almaty public health department noted.