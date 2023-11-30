Kazakhstan with partners focus on ridding Middle Corridor bottlenecks - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Kazakhstan, together with partners, is focused on eliminating "bottlenecks" of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM or Middle Corridor), Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the 30th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Skopje (North Macedonia).

"Kazakhstan has invested $35 billion on key infrastructure projects, notably the Middle Corridor. This route connects China with Europe, opening up new avenues for full-fledged trade and investment cooperation," the minister said.

The Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure connects ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye , Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and the other way around.

One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a route train via it delivers freight from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days.