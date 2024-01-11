Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakh ambassador to Iran dismissed, receives new appointment

Kazakhstan Materials 11 January 2024 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay has been dismissed from his position, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the relevant decree.

Askhat Orazbay was assigned as Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran on January 10, 2019.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Orazbay was appointed chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Orazbay previously held the post of ambassador to Indonesia and the Philippines.

