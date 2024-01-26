Kazakhstan calls on Croatian businesses to participate in projects along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Kazakhstan has called on Croatian businesses to participate in projects along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the first meeting of the Kazakh-Croatian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Zagreb.

"We call Croatian businesses to participate in logistics and infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor, including Caspian Sea ports such as Aktau and Kuryk," he said.

In addition, the minister noted the key role of Kazakhstan in the development of the Middle Corridor in the context of the current geopolitical situation in the world.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.