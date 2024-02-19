Participating countries discuss dev't of Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. As part of the Coordination Transport Meeting of the CIS Member States, a meeting was held between the Ministries of Transport of Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus, Trend reports.

The participants of the meeting brought up for discussion the issue of the formation and development of the international transport corridor 'Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan'. In addition, further actions for the development of this corridor were discussed.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the first meeting of the working group in mid-March of this year.

To note, on the sidelines of the Transport Forum of the SCO member countries, which took place last year, representatives of the ministries of Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum on the corridor 'Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan'.

The participants of the event came to the conclusion that, in general, taking into account the launch of the Darbaza-Maktaaral project, the infrastructure of the Kazakhstan section allows for the transportation of goods along this corridor.