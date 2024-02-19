Kazakhstan cracks down on criminal groups, makes several arrests

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NSC) has neutralized eight criminal groups in Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Jambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhetysu regions and Shymkent city, Trend reports, referring to the committee.

According to the information, the operation was carried out jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and under the coordination of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Reportedly, 23 persons were detained, including adherents of destructive religious movements. A total of 17 persons were placed in a temporary detention center, and to 6 persons an obligation to appear was applied.

"They are under suspicion of engaging in severe crimes, such as promoting terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, as well as illicit trafficking of narcotics and firearms. In certain instances, the perpetrated unlawful acts were rationalized through distorted religious doctrines," the NSC said.

Firearms, ammunition, religious literature, money, and drugs were seized during the 49 search operations. About 250 law enforcers were simultaneously involved in the operation in 8 country regions.

Investigative measures are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel