Russia likely to turn gas supply to Kazakhstan's east

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Russia may supply gas to Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan region, said Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov, Trend reports.

According to him, this possibility is being explored in collaboration with PJSC Gazprom PJSC (public joint stock company) as part of the investigation into the construction of the Russia-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline.



To date, negotiations have begun to examine the conditions for the building of a transit gas pipeline with the goal of supplying gas to the northeastern region.



Furthermore, as highlighted by the vice minister, the prospect of supplying gas from the western regions via the route Kostanay-Astana-Pavlodar-Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zaysan is being explored. The project's cost is anticipated to be 778 billion tenge (approximately $1.7 billion).



After getting all of the initial data, the best gas supply option will be developed.

Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, the level of gas supply to Kazakhstan was 59 percent. 142 gas projects worth 96.1 billion tenge (about 201.4 million) were implemented in the regions, which made it possible to provide access to natural gas to 285,000 citizens in 107 rural settlements.