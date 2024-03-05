Kazakhstan seeks to create handy terms for long-term investment inflows - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. Kazakhstan strives to create the most favorable conditions for the influx of long-term investments, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov in an address to investors, Trend reports.

"Today, many countries around the world are aimed at attracting investment. Kazakhstan is no exception! We are interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with domestic and foreign businesses. We continuously strive to create the most favorable conditions for the influx of long-term investments," he said.

According to him, the government of Kazakhstan guarantees assistance to every major investment project aimed at opening modern high-value production facilities, rapid development of information technologies, and the creation of innovative enterprises that contribute to the dynamic progress of the country.

"The government will freely provide investors with access to resources, infrastructure, advisory support, and assistance with the sale of products. I assure you that you will be protected from any pressure from the government and law enforcement agencies. On the contrary, in the government, you will find a reliable and predictable partner. The Investment Headquarters is already operating to resolve these issues. At the end of last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave it special powers," he said.

As he noted, Kazakhstan intends to implement other initiatives to increase the influx of domestic and foreign investment.

"Among them are the use of fundamentally new approaches and incentives for investors in priority sectors of the economy, tax preferences, the elimination of bureaucracy, and unnecessary requirements for business. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to achieve significant success in the growth of the economy of Kazakhstan and ensure mutually beneficial cooperation," the PM noted.

Meanwhile, last year, the volume of investments in fixed capital in Kazakhstan increased by 13.7 percent and amounted to $39.5 billion, while over the first nine months of 2023, $19.7 billion of foreign direct investment was attracted.

In addition, foreign trade turnover increased by 2.2 percent and amounted to $126 billion; the positive trade balance exceeded $16 billion.