Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia sign up for wind power plant construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. An agreement was signed between the government of Kazakhstan and the government of Saudi Arabia on the implementation of a joint project to build a wind power plant, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was signed following a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi company ACWA Power, who was present at the meeting, spoke about the prospects of the joint investment project, as well as plans for interaction with Kazakhstan in the field of green energy.

The joint project involves the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhetysu region.

In July 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of electricity and renewable energy was signed between the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power Company.

In March 2023, an agreement on the principles of implementing joint projects was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the Samruk-Kazyna Kazakh National Welfare Fund, and ACWA Power Company.

According to the agreement, the parties will collaborate on the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhetysu region, near the Dzungarian Gate. The construction of the wind power plant is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2025.