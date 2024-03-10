Switzerland stresses importance of developing Kazakhstan's transport industry amid TITR's growing role

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 10. Switzerland has stressed the importance of developing the transport sector in Kazakhstan amid the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Federal Councillor, Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Guy Parmelin said, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He made the remark during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov.

"The ambassador held a meeting with Parmelin to discuss current issues of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, Parmelin particularly emphasized the strategic significance of Kazakhstan's geographical location and the importance of developing the transport and logistics sector in light of the growing role of the Middle Corridor in ensuring global food and energy security," the ministry said.

Parmelin confirmed Switzerland's readiness to expand cooperation and explore new opportunities for economic collaboration with Kazakhstan.

Sarzhanov briefed the Swiss official on the ongoing reforms in the country, measures to improve the investment climate, and expressed the openness of the Kazakh economy to European businesses.

The TITR, or the so-called Middle Corridor, links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increasing cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

