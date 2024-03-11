Kazakhstan's Almaty to host business forum of Central Asian countries and US

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. Kazakhstan's Almaty will host the B5+1 forum with the participation of representatives of governments and business communities of Central Asian countries and the US, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov during a briefing, Trend reports.

From March 13 to 15, 2024, a B5+1 forum is scheduled to take place in Almaty, involving representatives from the governments and business communities of Central Asian countries and the US. The B5+1 initiative aims to foster active collaboration between governments and the business community, providing a platform for discussions on crucial economic matters in the Central Asian region and outlining specific steps to address them," he said.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the occasion will mark the official inauguration of the B5+1 platform, proposed during the Summit of Heads of State in New York in September 2023.

The decision to establish a dedicated business platform was reached during the C5+1 summit of Central Asian and US leaders in New York in September. This platform is anticipated to complement the C5+1 initiative and enhance economic cooperation between Central Asia and the US.

