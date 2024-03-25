Kazakhstan discloses industrial production volume since year-start

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. The volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan amounted to 7.5 trillion tenge (about 16.6 billion) from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

The country's Bureau of National Statistics' data shows that in the mining industry, production amounted to 3.56 trillion tenge, or about $7.9 billion (47.5 percent of the total), and in the manufacturing industry, it was 3.23 trillion tenge, or about $7.1 billion (43.2 percent).

At the same time, from January through February 2024, the industrial production index (IPI) in Kazakhstan was 104.6 percent. Among the regions, the greatest growth was recorded in the East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions.

Furthermore, in the mining and quarrying industry from January through February 2024, the IPI amounted to 101.9 percent, which is due to an increase in the production of metal ores (107.2 percent) and other minerals (102.9 percent) and services in the mining industry (106.9 percent).

In the manufacturing industry, the IPI from January through February 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was 107.4 percent. Growth was noted in the production of the chemical industry by 25.3 percent, metallurgy - 10.6 percent, finished metal products, except machinery and equipment - 24.3 percent, mechanical engineering - 23.4 percent, and other finished products - 1.8 times.

Meanwhile, the volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan amounted to 46.4 trillion tenge (about $102.5 billion) from January through December 2023. Compared to 2022, production increased by 4.3 percent.

Thus, production volume in the mining and quarrying industry amounted to 21.7 trillion tenge (about $47.9 billion), which is 4.6 percent more than in 2022. In addition, production in this area accounted for 46.9 percent of total industrial production.

At the same time, production in the manufacturing industry increased by 4.1 percent compared to 2022 and amounted to 21.6 trillion tenge (about $47.7 billion). The manufacturing industry, in turn, covered 46.6 percent of total industrial production.