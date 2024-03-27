Kazakh president to pay visit to China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) on March 28–29, Trend reports via Akorda.

"On March 28–29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a business visit to the People's Republic of China and take part in the session of the Boao Asian Forum," the statement says.

According to information, the program of the visit includes several meetings of the President of Kazakhstan with the leadership of China, heads of international organizations, and major Chinese companies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel