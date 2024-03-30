China utters its readiness to enhance interaction with Kazakhstan - FM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 30. China is ready to increase interaction with Kazakhstan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Beijing,

"Kazakhstan is our authoritative strategic partner in the region, with which China is ready to fully strengthen and build up cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries," he emphasized.

Murat Nurtleu, in turn, mentioned that Kazakhstan attaches importance to the development of relations with Beijing.

"Between us, we have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, which is strengthened through personal friendly contacts between our leaders," he noted.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also added that China became Kazakhstan's largest trading partner last year and the countries reached record highs.

Bilateral trade turnover in 2023 increased by more than 30 percent, amounting to $ 41 billion. In this context, special emphasis was placed on the further promotion of joint economic transportation and logistics projects, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the significant intensification of interregional cooperation, interagency cooperation, and human exchanges. The mutual visa-free regime, which came into force in November last year, gave an important impetus to this.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral visits and events at various levels to be held this year, as well as "synchronized their watches" on topical issues on the international agenda.

