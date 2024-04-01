Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan appoints former PM as chairman of Supreme Audit Chamber

Kazakhstan Materials 1 April 2024
Kazakhstan appoints former PM as chairman of Supreme Audit Chamber

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. Kazakhstan's former prime minister Alikhan Smailov has been appointed chairman of the country's Supreme Audit Chamber, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Natalya Godunova was relieved of the above post by Tokayev’s decree.

To note, the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan carries out external state audit and financial control and is directly subordinate and accountable to the president of the country.

