Opposing three wicked powers posed one of goals of SCO setup - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Confronting the three forces of evil was one of the goals of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the SCO member states in Astana.

"The Shanghai Organization was established to maintain regional stability and security in order to cooperatively combat the three forces of evil. These risks are not only still relevant, but they are evolving and gaining urgency. In turn, we require a more organized and forceful response. Terrorism, extremism, and separatism must not be exploited to undermine our states' internal stability. One of Kazakhstan's priorities during its chairmanship of the SCO is to combat the three forces of evil, as well as transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and cyber security threats," he noted.

He stressed the necessity of adopting the Cooperation Program on Combating Terrorism, Separatism, and Extremism for 2025–2027. The speech also mentioned the importance of adopting the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024–2029 and the Action Program for its implementation.

"The SCO is one of the pillars of the renewed international security architecture. Therefore, our organization should set an example of concerted and concrete steps to ensure stability and security in the region," Tokayev added.

To note, the SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five, which was created in 1996 by the People's Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In June 2001, the leaders of these countries and Uzbekistan met in Shanghai to announce a new organization for greater political and economic cooperation.

