Kazakhstan assesses criteria for project inclusion in "green corridor" mechanism

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. The Investment Promotion Council of Kazakhstan (Investment Headquarters), chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, considered the criteria for including investment projects in the “green corridor” mechanism, Trend reports.

These criteria are aimed at increasing transparency and simplifying interactions between investors and executive authorities.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to improving the mechanism of the investment agreement. The mechanism is aimed at reducing the time for processing applications from 12 to 3 months and simplifying procedures. This will contribute to more efficient work in the field of investments.

In addition, the issue of investment in the road construction industry was considered. In general, the measures approved at the Investment Headquarters will increase the competitiveness of local companies and will allow them to be attracted to the implementation of large road projects.

The issue of further development of energy recycling for solid household waste was also discussed at the meeting. This industry is considered one of the most promising for attracting investment.

During the meeting, issues of individual investment projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals and solid waste were also raised.

Following the meeting, the responsible government bodies were given instructions.