Kazakhstan's renewable energy capacity significantly increases - IRENA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Kazakhstan’s total renewable energy capacity amounted to 5,663 MW at the end of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the report prepared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country's renewable energy capacity has more than doubled over the past 10 years. Thus, in 2014, the capacity was 2,734 MW.

In addition, compared to 2022 (5,069 MW), the increase was 11.7 percent.

At the same time, when compared to 2021 (4,536 MW), the growth in capacity was almost 25 percent, and to 2020 (4,190 MW), the increase was 35 percent.

As previously stated by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliev, Kazakhstan plans to put into operation 11 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 259 MW in 2024.

The data from the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan shows that by the end of 2022, there were 130 renewable energy facilities operating in the country with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs – 1.77 MW).

At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.

In 2022, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW and a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).