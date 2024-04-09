Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan hold phone talk

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation, the official Kremlin said, Trend reports.

During the phone discussion, the complicated flood situation in Russia and Kazakhstan's border regions was thoroughly discussed. They emphasized the tight collaboration of the two countries' specialized agencies and services, which closely monitor and forecast the situation and design and implement coordinated action plans. The heads of state decided to issue directives to accelerate this work.



They also discussed various international and regional matters, including Russia's leadership of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.



A mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Kazakh allied relations was confirmed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel